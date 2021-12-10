DSGW Continues Gingerbread Village Tradition

DULUTH, Minn. — The DSGW Architect Firm on 1st street in downtown Duluth is continuing its tradition of making a gingerbread village.

With not being able to host a holiday party due to the pandemic last year, the firm had the idea of making a gingerbread village instead.

Members put hundreds of hours into the office display adding features like a ski hill, a river and several houses.

Organizers say they wanted to make it bigger and better than last year.

“To me, one of the most fun things about this is the more you look the more you see. This year we tried to make the river out of candy glass instead of icing. It’s just more experiments this year,” DSGW Gingerbread Village Organizer, Vicki Noe says.

The firm made a donation to Second Harvest food bank, equivalent to what they spent on the sweet display.

They plan on continuing the gingerbread tradition next year.