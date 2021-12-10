Duluth Fire Department Receives a Donation That Will Give Back

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department will soon patrol the waters in a new rescue boat thanks to a donation from the Skyline Rotary Clubs of Duluth and Superior.

The rotary clubs raised around $2,000 dollars from a fundraising concert held back in October.

The DFD plan on investing it in a new boat called the aqua eye, which will help locate people who go underwater. It’ll be kept at Station 10 in Gary New Duluth by the Saint Louis River.

Following the tragic drowning of a man who tried rescuing two children in the river back in June, Fire Officials hope investing in this equipment will help the public feel safer moving forward.

“Absolutely, we’ve been trying to upgrade our water rescue program for years we’ve obviously added marine 19, marine 1 our personal water craft, we’ve got another rescue boat down here, marine 3, we didn’t have a lot of resources in west Duluth on the river so adding that boat and a tow vehicle to station 10 is a big upgrade there,” Shawn Krizaj, City Of Duluth Fire Chief said.

The department is continuing to expand its capabilities with more rescue resources as they have a new ladder truck on the way which should complete its build for next year.