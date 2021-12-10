Dyami Starks Joins Coaching Staff for St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Team

This is Starks' first assistant coaching position with a basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholasica men’s basketball team should probably just be renamed the Northland men’s basketball team.

The Saints’ roster features ten local players. And now their coaching staff has a familiar name as Dyami Starks has joined Dave Staniger’s staff for this season.

“I’ve never been an assistant before. I’ve always been head coach or running the program. And it’s like “what’s it like? It’s got to be hard for you.” I actually really enjoy being an assistant coach. Stanny’s been a great coach for many years so it’s a good opportunity for me to learn. It’s a good opportunity for me to really sit back and know how the process goes behind the scenes,” said Starks.

The Saints will be back in action Saturday against Carleton.