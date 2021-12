Former Duluth FC Star Sidney Warden to Trial in Iceland

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth FC striker Sidney Warden is heading back overseas next month to trial with a soccer club in Iceland.

This past season, Warden scored 17 goals for the Bluegreens, en route to winning the NPSL’s Golden Boot award. He was also a Division II Second Team All-American while playing at Mercyhurst University.