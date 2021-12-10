Former UMD Star Jenny Potter, I-Falls Native Dean Blais Inducted into USA Hockey Hall of Fame

The ceremony was held jointly to inducted the 2020 and 2021 classes together.

DENVER, Colo. – Thursday night, a pair of hockey legends with ties to the Northland were officially inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former UMD women’s hockey star Jenny Potter helped the Bulldogs win a national championship in 2003 while becoming the program’s all time leading scorer. International Falls native Dean Blais was the head coach of the Nebraska-Omaha men’s hockey program, as well as at North Dakota where he led the Fighting Hawks to two national championships.