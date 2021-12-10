Prep Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld Winners at Home; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Hibbing/Chisholm Girls Settle for Tie

The Mirage and Hunters scored early and often in front of their home fans.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In prep boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld won their home opener over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-2 Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

In prep girls hockey action, Proctor/Hermantown defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-0 and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hibbing/Chisholm finished with a 1-1 tie.