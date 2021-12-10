Silo’s Restaurant At Pier B Resort Open Again

DULUTH, Minn. — Owners of Pier B Resort are excited to announce Silos Restaurant is back open after being closed for two weeks following a grease fire on Black Friday.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the ductwork and roof, causing $75,000 dollars in damage, no one was injured.

The staff says they were happy to be able to make the repairs in a timely manner, and that their plans were successful for the roughly 50 people who had to evacuate.

Now they are just ready to start welcoming people in again to enjoy the food, spirits, and of course lake-views.

“We’re happy to be open after a couple of weeks being closed after our fire, and were pleased to be able to do it on a Friday night with all the activities down here on the Bayfront with the hockey game and Bentleyville. The good news is the hotels been full right along, so we had very little disruptions for our guests,” Jon Driscoll, General Manager of Silo’s said.

Hotel guests were allowed back into their rooms later on the night of the fire. Silo’s is now open every night of the week from 4 to 10 PM, and for lunch Thursday through Sunday starting at 11 AM.