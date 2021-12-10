St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Joins MADD Candlelight Vigil

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office held its own candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor lives lost and injured survivors of drunken drivers.

It was part of a state-wide vigil organized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, also known as MADD.

“Today is a good reminder this still is a problem not only state wide but locally as well, and just encourage people to please find a sober ride home to keep everyone safe,” said Wade Rasch, supervising deputy for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

So far this year more than 70 people have been arrested in St. Louis County for driving under the influence, according to Rasch.

Drunken driving remains the number one cause of death on America’s roadways every year.