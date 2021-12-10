St. Scholastica’s Mitchell Adrian Invited to FCS Bowl

This past season, he averaged just over seven receptions per game, which was second in the conference and ninth in all of Division III.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Mitchell Adrian has been invited to take part in the 7th annual FCS Bowl this Sunday in Florida.

This past season, he averaged just over seven receptions per game, which was second in the conference and ninth in all of Division III. He ended his career with the Saints as the all-time leader in receptions.

Former CSS quarterback Zach Edwards also competed in the FCS bowl back in 2019.