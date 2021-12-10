Superior Girls Basketball Team Off to Undefeated Start to Season

The 4-0 Spartans will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Cloquet as part of Lake Superior Conference Day in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start to their season. And it helps that the Spartans only graduated one player from last year’s team.

And although they’re still a little inexperienced with mostly sophomores and juniors, their experience with each other has been the main reason for the hot start.

“We already have a really close bond so we know what each other’s strengths and weaknesses are so we’ve come out firing right away. We do have a long way to go for sure but it’s an amazing feeling to start off strong, build up some confidence right away,” senior forward Natalee Sigfrids said.

“Life is about pressure so it gives them that sense of hey we’re 4-0 right now, we want to be 5-0 tomorrow, the next night we want to be 6-0 so that’s a good pressure. If we lose a game, oh well, that’s still pressure, we like that,” head coach Dave Kontny added.

It hasn’t come easy though as two of their wins have been nail-biters, including this past Tuesday against conference foes Hermantown, that was won by a late three-pointer.

“We have tended to struggle in the first half but going into the locker room, between those halves, we regroup, we rethink and we always come back in the second half firing up,” junior forward Emma Raye said.

“I think our win against Hermantown the other night was solid for us. We didn’t shoot well from the floor, we didn’t shoot well from the free throw line and yet we still managed to win and we made a couple big shots down the stretch. So any time you win those games you’re going to be better for it,” Kontny added.

