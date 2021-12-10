UMD Basketball Teams Win Big to Sweep Minot State

Both UMD basketball teams dominated Minot State on Friday, as the men improved to 10-0 while the women won their third straight.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 22 Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team continued its dominate start to the season, defeating Minot State 91-73 to stay undefeated.

Joshua Brown led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Jacob Shields chipped in with 16 points off the bench.

UMD improves to 10-0 on the season and will look to keep it going at home on Saturday against University of Mary. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

In the women’s game, Minnesota Duluth started fast and never looked back, getting the 72-54 win over Minot State for their third straight win.

Sarah Grown led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. UMD improves to 5-3 and will host the University of Mary Saturday at 5:30 p.m.