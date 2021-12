UMD Men’s Hockey Shutout at Home Against Denver

The Bulldogs will look for better results as they look to split their series Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – 11th-ranked Denver came out firing and never looked back as they defeated the UMD men’s hockey team 5-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs will look for better results as they look to split their series Saturday night.