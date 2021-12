UMD Women’s Hockey Earn Comeback Win Over Minnesota

The Bulldogs would score three goals in the third period to get the road win over the Gophers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Naomi Rogge, Gabbie Hughes and Elizabeth Giguere would each score in the third period as the UMD women’s hockey team rallied to defeat Minnesota 3-2 Friday night at Ridder Arena.

The Bulldogs will look to sweep the Gophers tomorrow afternoon.