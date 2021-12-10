UMD Women’s Hockey Ready for Round Two Against Minnesota

The Bulldogs and Gophers split their last series two months ago at Amsoil Arena, which included an overtime win for UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – The end of 2021 is right around the corner and it’s all about finishing the year on a high note.

For the UMD women’s hockey team, they’ll wrap up their first half schedule with a trip down to the cities to take on rivals Minnesota. The Bulldogs and Gophers split their last series two months ago at Amsoil Arena, which included an overtime win for UMD.

“Minnesota has put together a great first half, I would say, overall. So they’re feeling really good about their game. I think Taylor Heise is having her best season yet. They’re putting the puck in the net. They’re getting production out of their freshmen. Just came out of Madison with five points so they’re going to be feeling good,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

And all eyes will be on forward Gabbie Hughes, who always puts on a show against the Gophers. The senior assistant captain has 17 career points an 14 games against Minnesota.

“Being in that rink so much when we were younger and then going back there to play them and play in their rink that you always watched in, it’s just super special and puts a little fire in us and I think that’s a big aspect why. In the cities, families are always there so getting to play in front of people that don’t normally get to watch me play is always fun,” Hughes said.

Puck drop Friday night at Ridder Arena is set for 7:01 p.m.