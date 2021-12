UW-Superior, Northland College Men’s Hockey Teams Settle for Tie

The Lumberjacks would score the only goal in the shootout to get the extra point.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior and Northland College men’s hockey teams couldn’t solve their differences in regulation or overtime so their game officially went down as a 2-2 tie.

