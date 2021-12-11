2nd Annual Wild Santa Run Takes Place At Wild State Cider

Over 400 runners came out and dressed up to participate in the race and festivities.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Santa clauses came to town Saturday, or Wild State Cider, for the 2nd annual Wild Santa Run, which had over 400 racers to help ring in the holiday.

The weather was perfect for Wild State Cider to bring their Santa run back to Lincoln Park just weeks before Christmas.

“I love it, I had seen this in other places I’ve lived and wanted to have something like this in Duluth, it’s a fun, festive atmosphere and people want to get together and do things and because this is outside it’s a safer thing that I think a lot of people are excited about,” Adam Ruhland, Owner Of Wild State Cider said.

“It’s not very often you get to run with like 500 Santa’s or however many are here today it’s just a really fun experience and it’s just a beautiful day to get outside,” Katie Benzinger, Racer, Cardiologist at Essentia said.

The event was introduced a couple years ago but they have not been able to hold it since before the pandemic so seeing it come back and so well-attended meant a lot for Wild State Owner Adam Ruhland.

“It’s actually a little bit more than the first one we did, I think given the variability of all the running events right now, we’re really happy to have 400 people here,” Ruhland said.

One Santa, who’s a cardiologist at Essentia Health, loved being part of the action and was happy to see so many taking good care of their hearts with exercise.

“We ran on the road which was actually great, it was clear, it wasn’t really slushy, and then we ran across the overpass which was a little icy but then when we turned around you could see the people coming and people were high fiving each other and there was a guy wearing almost nothing which was really fun so it was just a fun, happy run” Benzinger said.

Of course all runners love crossing the finish line, but in this race it was something for everyone to enjoy.

“The Santa’s will run down the street, when they come back we’ve got music, there’s chili from a room at the table which is a food truck here, they get cider tokens and then we’ve got fires and just a good time to hang out” Ruhland said.

Being able to run together in person again means a lot to the racers, with each Santa bringing the gift of new connections, and old friendships.

“Duluth has an amazing running community and it’s just really healthy and it’s just so great to see so many people out here today”

Wild State is still accepting registrations for their new curling league which will start up in the new year.