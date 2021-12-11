Woman Found Shot Dead in Kalevala Twp. Home, Husband Arrested

CARLTON, Minn. — A 62-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Carlton from an apparent gunshot wound, and her 65-year-old husband was arrested in connection to it.

According to a spokesperson with the Carlton County Sherriff’s Office, a welfare check call came through Carlton County 911 Dispatch on December 10 at 2:35 PM, to check on two individuals living at 3665 Heiskari Road in Kalevala Township.

Carlton County Sheriffs deputies responded to the address and found 62-year-old Tracy Ellen Julian dead from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, 65-year-old Raymond Arthur Julian, was arrested and is being held at the Carlton County Jail for 2nd-degree murder charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, but no other suspects are being pursued, and authorities say there is no further threat to the public.

More information from the Carlton County Sheriffs Office will be released Monday, December 13th at noon.