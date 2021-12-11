Bailey Builds Hosts First-Ever Pop Up Shop in Their Workshop

Owners Anna and Nathanael Bailey opened the garage doors at North 56th Ave W, and revealed the tools they use to create their iconic art.

DULUTH, Minn. — People got a rare inside look into all the crafting magic that happens at Bailey Builds workshop in West Duluth Saturday.

This is the first time they have held a pop-up sale within their workshop, and the turnout exceeded their expectations, with a line of customers waiting to purchase the handcrafted goods, as soon as they opened.

“It’s an exciting day here at the Bailey Builds woodshop studio, we opened it to the public for the first time we have another space down the street but it’s closed today for a private event and because we’re just a few weeks out from Christmas, we wanted to still give that Christmas shopping experience for everyone,” Anna Bailey, Co-Owner Of Bailey Builds, said.

Bringing people into their workspace allows them to show off the process of their work. Customers are able to get a glimpse of new pieces while speaking with the creators face-to-face.

“It’s really a one of a kind experience actually because so many people ask for the behind the scenes and for the tour and so it’s really fun to open this up to the public for the first time, we actually this morning sold a piece that somebody found on a workbench that wasn’t finished and she said can you just add this and this and I’ll pick it up next week and so yeah we’re going to do that for her,” Bailey said.

Bailey Builds hopes to open their workshop more in the future, but if you weren’t able to stop by today, their main store is located on Grand Ave.