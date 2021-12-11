Christmas Goes to the Dogs at Earth Rider’s Pups & Pints Holiday Party

The pooches were invited to strut their stuff in a pup sweater contest and get a holiday photo with Santa, with proceeds benefitting Animal Allies.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It was a “furry” Merry Christmas in Superior as Earth Rider Brewery hosted their first Pups & Pints Holiday Party.

Organizers were happy to help get the community’s tails wagging for the holidays.

“We chose to do this because around the holiday times is a really great time to think about others and give back and we have a really pup-friendly environment here so we thought it would be a great place to do something good and have a good time,” said Christina Livadaros, Events Manager at Earth Rider Brewery. “I think the dogs are having a blast.”

There were also some art pieces – made by dogs – on display. The Duluth Dog Walker stopped by to do some paw-painting crafts with the pups.