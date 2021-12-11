Duluth Fire Dept. Set to Break All-Time Record for Yearly 911 Calls

This year, the fire department reports 13,930 calls so far and expect to hit 14,000 by the end of 2021, which would be the highest yearly total in history.

DULUTH, Minn. — The number of 911 calls coming to the Duluth Fire Department is set to hit an all-time record high.

This year, the fire department reports 13,930 calls so far and expects to hit 14,000 by the end of 2021, which would be the highest yearly total in history.

Members of the fire department say they were worried people wouldn’t call for emergencies during the pandemic due to coronavirus exposure, but even though more 911 calls seem like a red flag on the surface, officials say it shows the public knows they have resources to call during emergencies.

“In 1997 when I started we did 5,500 runs a year and now we’re going to be over 14,000, we’ve seen a steady increase every year the fact that people are still willing to call they know that we’re going to be there for them answering 911 calls regardless of what type it is,” Shawn Krizaj, City Of Duluth Fire Captain, said.

The fire department will submit their data to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to review the specifics of the calls and will release that information early next year.