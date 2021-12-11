Hermantown Boys Hockey Wins Home Opener to Stay Undefeated

Dallas Vieau scored twice while George Peterson, Matt Kauppinen, Dominic Thomas and Beau Janzig each scored once.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team got off to a fast start and never looked back, defeating Rosemount 6-3 on Saturday afternoon in their home opener.

Dallas Vieau scored twice while George Peterson, Matt Kauppinen, Dominic Thomas and Beau Janzig each scored once as the Hawks stay undefeated.

Hermantown improves to 4-0 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Duluth Marshall.