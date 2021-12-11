Labor Temple Helps Families in Need with Food, Christmas Gifts

Kids could wave hi to Santa on the balcony, while he sent some goodies down his candy cane chute.

DULUTH, Minn.- Volunteers over at the Labor Temple on London Road helped make the holidays a bit happier for families in need.

They gave out food, books, and holiday gifts in their parking lot Saturday. 28 kids were signed up for holiday gift assistance.

Kids could wave hi to Santa on the balcony, while he sent some goodies down his candy cane chute.

Organizers say labor union members went above and beyond donating food and gifts this year.

“Especially with budgets being so strained this year wanted to make certain this event went on as planned and that people were able to get the help they needed,” said Corey Cusick, AFL-CIO Community Services Director.

“The labor community has been just extremely supportive of this event for many years now and this year’s no different especially during coronavirus they really stepped up to make sure the kids are going to have a really nice Christmas,” he said.

According to Cusick, this year there was a big shift with more people needing assistance with food and less asking for assistance with gifts.