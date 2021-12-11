UMD Basketball Teams Sweep University of Mary

Both Bulldogs basketball teams picked up the wins to finish off the weekend sweeps, as the men improve to 11-0 while the women won their fourth straight.

DULUTH, Minn. -The No. 22 Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team continued to roll through the season, getting the 77-64 win over University of Marry on Saturday to stay undefeated.

Drew Blair led the way with 22 points while Joshua Brown finished with 21 points as the Bulldogs improve to 11-0 on the season.

UMD will now head to Nevada for an exhibition against DI the University of Nevada on Wednesday night. They’ll return to NSIC play next weekend on the road against Northern State and MSU Moorhead.

In the women’s game, UMD got off to another fast start and never looked back, getting the 73-67 win over the University of Mary for their fourth straight win.

Payton Kahl and Sarah Grow led the way with 12 points each as five Bulldogs finished in double-digit points.

UMD improves to 6-3 on the season and will be back in action next weekend on the road against Northern State and MSU Moorhead.