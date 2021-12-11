UMD Men’s Hockey Uses Quick Start to Defeat Denver

Jesse Jacques and Kobe Roth scored twice While Noah Cates and Blake Biondi each scored once as the Bulldogs force a weekend split with the Pioneers.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team bounced back in a big way on Saturday, scoring three goals in the first period en route to getting the 6-2 win over Denver to force a weekend split.

Jesse Jacques and Kobe Roth scored twice While Noah Cates and Blake Biondi each scored once. Ryan Fanti finished with 29 saves.

UMD improves to 11-6-1 (4-3-1 NCHC) on the season and will be back in action against Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.