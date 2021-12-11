UMD Women’s Hockey Unable to Rally in Finale to Minnesota

Gabby Krause scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Emma Soderberg finished with 33 saves as the Bulldogs earned the weekend split with their rivals.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team was unable to rally for the second night in a row, as Minnesota got the 2-1 win on Saturday night to split the weekend series.

UMD falls to 9-7 (8-6 WCHA) on the season and will be back in action on Dec. 31/Jan. 1 at Harvard.