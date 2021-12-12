Marshall Hardware Seeing Surge for Snow Removal Equipment

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Northland is expecting warmer temperatures this week, snow is still in our future, and one hardware store tells us how they’re stocking up.

Marshall Hardware on East Superior Street has been doing their best to keep up with the demand.

After the snow the Northland saw over a week ago, their store was filled with northlanders looking to purchase new snow removal equipment.

Even though the supply chain issues have impacted many businesses, it hasn’t seemed to phase Marshall Hardware too much yet.

“We’ve been very fortunate we’ve been able to get a lot of shovels, sleds, ice chippers in, that time of year, everybody’s starting to go out, get it done, finding their broken shovels from last year, gotta get out snd get it moving, shovels this year have been a little more interesting to get, lot of back ordered ones and the price increase with all the plastic issues this year,” AJ Marshall, Co-Owner of Marshall Hardware said.

Marshall Hardware in Lakeside is open from Monday to Saturday 8:30 AM to 6 PM.