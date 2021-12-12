Newly Re-Branded ‘Cedar Barn’ Selling Quality Goods

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A store that’s been around for 10 years on Tower Ave in Superior, is now under a new name, but the products and service are going to remain the same.

‘Up North Sundries’ is now called the ‘Cedar Barn’, coming out of the pandemic, the owners decided they wanted to re-focus their mission on quality crafted goods for an affordable price, and being a small business in Superior, they continue to stock shelves with local, regional, and US made products to help support other businesses as well.

“When you shop local, when you buy local, money stays within the local market and that’s true but it’s not about the money it’s about the people, it’s about the families that run these businesses, the employees they have and caring for them. We’re trying to make community connections too, we all care and love for our community around us so we want to give something to them that they can find use for,” Daniel Weiberg, Co-Owner of Cedar Barn said.

If you haven’t gotten your holiday gifts yet, the Cedar Barn is open every day of the week, on the 14-hundred block of Tower Ave in Superior.