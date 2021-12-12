Santa Scuba Dives at the Lake Superior Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. — Santa Claus took some time out of his day Sunday to swim with the fish, and greet families through the glass at the Lake Superior Aquarium.

For years, Santa has enjoyed coming to the aquarium because he doesn’t get to scuba dive too often.

The aquarium staff says after Santa could only visit virtually last year, having kids see him again in-person underwater was so much fun. He brought one of his elves with him too, and there were plenty of photo opportunities for the families who stopped by.

“We have had a lot of fun with this, you get to see it with the families that stop by, it’s a little unexpected some of our members will come just on purpose to see Santa and his elf scuba diving. But it’s pretty unique, you often think of Santa hanging out with reindeer but you don’t often think of him hanging out with sturgeon,” Alexis Berke, Director of Learning and Engagement at the Aquarium said.

Santa will be back in the tank next weekend, scuba diving on December 18th and 19th at 11 am.