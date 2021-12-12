UMD Men’s Hockey Responds in Big Way in Finale Against Denver

Now the Bulldogs get a few weeks off to really regroup and get healthy before taking on Minnesota State Mankato in a home and home Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team needed to change something heading into Saturday’s game after they had dropped three straight. But they came in with the right mindset, set the tone early and had a much needed bounce back.

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, using three first period goals, including two in the first five minutes, to get the 6-2 win over Denver to force the weekend split. UMD used multi-goal games from Jesse Jacques and Kobe Roth, plus added goals from Noah Cates and Blake Biondi.

Following Friday’s 5-0 beatdown, the plays held a meeting to try to regroup. And whatever they said worked as they avoided getting swept back to back weekends.

“Real good response, real proud of our guys. We talked about some stuff this morning, they had a little meeting just to go through kind of what we can do better. I thought our guys executed some things but getting that lead and getting that goal kind of loosened everybody up. I thought our penalty killers and Fanti did a great job tonight. You’ve got to play good against those teams and I thought our guys had a great response. It’s a great way to go on the break, playing a good team and beating a good hockey team,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

