As COVID-19 Surges, Minnesota Health System CEOs Make Public Appeal

DULUTH, Minn. – In a Monday news release, CEOs from nine Minnesota health systems have come together in an appeal to the public, asking them to help the state’s overwhelmed health care system.

You can read the full news release below:

As COVID-19 continues to surge, leaders have taken out a full-page ad in major newspapers across the state this week that highlights the critical nature of the situation, the heartbreaking realities facing hospitals, and how the community can help.

Almost two years into this pandemic, Minnesota health care is in one of the most difficult positions it has been in since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in our state. Doctors, nurses, and people working in health care are doing everything they can to support the health of all Minnesotans.

And yet, every day our health care workers see avoidable illness and death as a direct result of COVID-19. Health systems have risen to every challenge put before them, but they are overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry this burden.

Collaboration between Minnesota’s health care systems has always been an important part of serving the community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the level of teamwork, support and cooperation is higher than ever. The CEOs are asking everyone to step up and do their part to stop the continued spread of COVID-19: