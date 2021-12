Chisholm Girls Basketball Tops Duluth Denfeld to Stay Undefeated

The Bluestreaks improve to 4-0 on the season while the Hunters continue to search for their first win of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chisholm girls basketball team picked up a road win Monday night over Duluth Denfeld 74-40.

