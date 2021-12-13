Duluth’s Assistant Fire Chief Receives High Honor Of Clarence Maddy Award

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Assistant Fire Chief was recently awarded one of the highest honors a city employee can receive.

Duluth’s Assistant Fire Chief, Clint Reff was recognized with the Clarence Maddy Award, which is named after a former chief administrative officer for the city.

Reff, who is retiring at the end of the month, has worked for the department for over 25 years.

Over that time he was promoted to the assistant fire chief.

He says he feels honored and adds that all city employees who have worked hard to serve residents through the pandemic deserve this recognition as well.

“It’s a pretty great honor. I’m not one that’s for being in the spotlight. So I think this is shared amongst all the employees in the city,” Duluth Assistant Fire Chief, Clint Reff says.

Reff was nominated by Duluth’s Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj.

There Clarence Maddy award is presented to a city employee who goes above and beyond their job description and someone who provides services to colleagues and people in the community.