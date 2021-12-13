Grand Rapids Alum Jack Peart Added to Team USA’s World Juniors Preliminary Roster

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Grand Rapids alum Jack Peart has been added to the Team USA preliminary roster for the Junior national team.

The St. Cloud State defenseman will be vying for a spot on the 25-man roster that will compete at the IIHF World Junior Championships next month. Peart participated in the World Junior Showcase back in July. In 12 game with the Huskies so far, the 2021 Mr. Hockey winner has two goals and 10 points.