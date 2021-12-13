“Small Ball” Lineup Key to Undefeated Start for Hermantown Boys Basketball Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – At this point in the prep boys basketball season, the only thing a team’s record says is how much work they put in the offseason. That’s certainly the case for the Hermantown boys basketball team, who are red-hot right out of the gate.

The Hawks are 3-0, while averaging almost 90 points per game. This is a team that lacks size compared to last season, which has forced them to play a different style that better suits their personnel.

“We’re going to have to play small ball and transition a bunch, use that to our advantage,” junior Blake Schmidt said.

“We’ve utilized our speed and our strength, and we’ve got 6, 7, 8 guys who can go out and defend. They can all dribble and shoot. We can put them all back in to press break there. We’re a very versatile team in that sense and that’s helped us out a lot,” said head coach Andy Fenske.

Hermantown is and will always be known as a place that loves its hockey. But some players on the basketball team would love to have a chance to change that perception.

“Everyone thinks of us as a hockey school so we do get fuel to the fire when other kids are coming in. ‘Oh you play basketball?’ ‘Yeah we play basketball’ ‘Oh you guys can’t be that good, can you?’ ‘Oh we’ll show you.’ We definitely want to prove ourselves as not just being a hockey school,” said junior Keaton Christianson.

Hermantown will be back in action Tuesday night against Cloquet.