Twin Ports Napa Auto Care Centers Holiday Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. — If you have car problems right now, you could land some free money just in time for the holidays!

Nine NAPA Auto Centers in the Twin Ports including Brad’s Auto Clinic on Rice Lake Road in Duluth, are each giving away 1-thousand dollars in repairs.

It’s an annual tradition with Napa Auto, and Owner, Brad, tells us the cost of maintaining a vehicle increases every year so this give-away is a fun way to help out.

“We talk to people all the time that have to pick and choose, maybe they need 3 things done, and they can only afford one, so this should take some of the weight off and maybe they can spend this thousand dollar now, on the car, and they don’t have to spend their money on the car that would exempt them from buying Christmas presents,” Brad Williams, Owner Of Brad’s Auto Clinic said.

The nine NAPA Autos are accepting nominations until Wednesday. Just stop in and fill out a nomination form for somebody who could use a thousand bucks on their vehicle.