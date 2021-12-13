Twinkling Tuesday Tours Return to Superior’s Fairlawn Mansion

The Tours Are Available Each Tuesday in December

SUPERIOR, Wis. – You can once again enjoy the Christmas decorations at Fairlawn Mansion during the annual Twinkling Tuesdays tour.

This self-guided tour lets you roam the home at your own pace while enjoying sweet treats.

You even get the chance to ask any questions to volunteers stationed throughout the mansion.

The tour is available every Tuesday in December. The museum is operating under staggered admittance times at 5:30, 6:00, 6:30 & 7:00 p.m.

For more information, head to superiorpublicmuseums.org.