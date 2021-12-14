16th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest Winners Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – The winners have been announced for the Greater Downtown Council’s 16th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest.

Nineteen local businesses participated in this year’s contest.

Official judging took place November 19 through November 23 and winners were chosen based on execution of theme and design presentation.

The winners of the 2021 Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest are:

Best Lighting: Frame Corner

Most Original Display: Commercial – St. Louis County Depot Retail – Hucklebeary

Most Traditional Storefront: Commercial – A&L Properties Retail – Frost River Trading Co.

People’s Choice Winners Commercial – CSL Plasma Retail – Hucklebeary

Facebook Favorite: St. Louis County Depot

This year’s judges were: Darlene Marshall, former GDC event coordinator, Kim Quinones, DNT advertising account representative, and Katie Botten, KBJR account executive.