Blue Santa Shop with a Cop Continues At Target

DULUTH, Minn. — A special shopping spree happened Tuesday night, between the Duluth Police Department and a few lucky kids.

The DPD continued their annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop for its 9th year tonight at Target.

A large donation from the Irving Community Club, which is a charitable gambling club, allowed the police department to give $200 Target gift cards to 30 kids to pick out some toys and gifts for their families.

A Duluth cop walked around with them and helped them shop for their favorite things.

“To be able to provide a really nice Christmas for some of these kids is huge, it’s not only huge for them, but it’s a real morale booster for the officers that are involved in this too,” James Forsyth, West Community Officer, DPD, said.

In addition to the target gift cards 20 families also will be receiving a $200 gift card to super one.