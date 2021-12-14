Downtown Duluth Announce Holiday Window, Lights Display Winners

DULUTH, Minn. – Several downtown Duluth businesses have been recognized for their way of showing the holiday spirit.

19 locations took part in the Greater Downtown Council’s 16th annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest.

For Hucklebeary, they were once again one of the people’s choice winners, along with earning the most original display by a retailer.

“It feels great,” says owner Emily Ekstrom. “The main thing that I love about it is to see the people’s faces enjoy when they come and look at a display.”

Ekstrom adds it’s another chance to bring people into the downtown area to shop. “It’s such a magical thing to be able to walk downtown. It’s a way to get out and have footsteps throughout the downtown area to celebrate the holiday cheer, to see what your neighbors are doing with their window displays. It brings a little excitement down here, and we love being a part of that.”

Those who voted in this year’s contest are eligible to receive a 50-dollar gift card from participating businesses. Those winners will be announced in the near future.

All the winners include:

Lighting: Frame Corner

Most Original (commercial): St. Louis County Depot

Most Original (retail): Hucklebeary

Most Traditional (commercial): A&L Properties

Most Traditional (retail): Frost River Trading Co.

People’s Choice (commercial): CSL Plasma

People’s Choice (retail): Hucklebeary

Facebook Fvorite: St. Louis County Depot