Duluth To Host Red Bull Street Snowboarding Competition

DULUTH, Minn. – Red Bull is bringing an elite street-snowboarding competition to Duluth’s Cascade Park Sunday, Jan. 16.

The event, Heavy Metal, will feature a variety of unique obstacles using the natural rails, drops and banks of Cascade Park, and some of the best rail riders in the world are expected to be there.

“This is just one way to showcase another asset that Duluth has to highlight; an event in a neighborhood that doesn’t always get lifted up … and have incredible athletes come to Duluth to get to enjoy the views and really great scenery and snowboarding assets that we have here,” said Kate Van Daele, city of Duluth’s public information officer.

The event is free and opening to the public.

Red Bull will also be releasing video content to recap and support the event for those who can’t be there.