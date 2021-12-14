Free Skate With Santa Event Happening Wednesday Night At The Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. — While Santa is busy working in the North Pole before Christmas, he will actually be here in Duluth on Wednesday night ice skating, and you can join him!

“Skate With Santa” will happen from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Heritage Center and it’s free for all ages, along with free rentals.

If you don’t want to get on the ice, there’s also going to be cookie decorating and arts and crafts.

There will also be prize giveaways, and a DJ spinning tunes.

“Whether you’ve been skating for years or this is your first time, it’s a great opportunity to come out and try it with everything from the skating along with skate rental being totally free,” Jarod Meyer, a rec specialist with the city of Duluth, said.

The event is put on by Duluth Parks & Rec, the Heritage Center, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.