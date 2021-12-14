GO: Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — The Hartley Nature Center in Duluth is gearing up for the winter season.

“A lot of people have discovered the outdoors and really have embraced getting out on the trails and getting outside. It’s one of the things that are safely available to us,” Hartley Nature Center Executive Director, Tom O’Rourke says.

While the center is scaling back some of its winter programs during the pandemic, it is still renting out skis and snowshoes.

“Really creating a welcoming space for the general public to come in and get oriented to the park and get equipment and get maps and just getting the tools they need to get out in the park and have fun,” O’Rourke says.

Those rentals will start once we have eight inches of snow and the city of Duluth grooms the trails.

“You can come in here on the weekends and rent a pair of snowshoes again when we have enough snow. Take em out and walk around the park,” O’Rourke says.

With classic cross country ski and snowshoeing trails, park officials say excitement is brewing for people to come to get outdoors at Hartley Nature Center.

“We’re really excited that a whole new crop of people have discovered nature and the outdoors and Hartley parks specifically because it’s a wonderful place,” O’Rourke says.

Despite the winter season, construction on the new additions to Hartley continues.

“It’s adding two new classrooms, additional restrooms. The overarching goal is to serve our programs and to serve the general public and park users of Hartley,” O’Rourke says.