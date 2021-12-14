Iron Ore Shipping Experiencing Bounce Back Season

DULUTH, Minn. The shipping industry in the twin ports has been experiencing a bounce-back year.

Up nearly two percent over the five-season average, the strong season is due in part to iron ore which is up double-digit percentages.

As the season winds down, the Duluth Port Authority is hoping to finish strong in the last month of the season.

“Iron ore has been especially strong this year driven by domestic steel demand. So it’s been a great bounce-back season, not only here in the port of Duluth Superior in terms of iron ore tonnage, but really for the region as a whole with the iron ore mines on the range providing that taconite that we send out of this port,” Duluth Port Authority Director of Communications & Marketing, Jayson Hron says.

The Soo Locks and interlake shipping will continue until January 15th.

Ocean vessels will be off the great lakes by the end of December.