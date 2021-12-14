Peace United Church of Christ Hosts Sandy Hook Vigil

DULUTH, Minn. — The Peace United Church of Christ in Duluth hosted a vigil Tuesday afternoon to remember the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The mass shooting took place nine years ago on Tuesday.

26 people lost their lives, the majority of them were children between the ages of six and seven years old.

On Thursday, two groups, including Brady United and Protect M-N met at the Peace UCC church to honor those who were killed, and also call for an end to the gun violence that continues to plague the country.

“The main thing is to remember them and to talk about that we don’t need to have a society like this. We can do things to reduce gun violence and that’s what we are here to talk about,” Volunteer, Mary Streufert says.

The groups also hope to provide resources to parents including education, gun safety, and conversational topics to have with children about firearms.