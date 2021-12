Prep Basketball: Proctor Girls Stay Undefeated, Superior Boys Top Northwestern

The Rails stay unbeaten on the young season, while the Spartans defeated the Tigers in a thriller.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a battle of undefeated teams, the Proctor girls used a strong second half to get the win over Superior 59-45 Tuesday night.

And in boys basketball action, it was Superior holding off a late rally from Northwestern to get the win 76-70.