Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth Denfeld Earns Road Win Over Rock Ridge, Hermantown Blanks Duluth Marshall at Home

The Hunters picked up a road win over the Wolverines while the Hawks took care of business at home.

VIRGNIA, Minn. – In the first home game for the Rock Ridge boys hockey team, the Wolverines would score the first goal of the night, but Duluth Denfeld would pick up momentum late as they win it 6-2 as Kaden Postal finished with a hat trick.

In other prep boys hockey action, Hermantown got the home shutout over Duluth Marshall 6-0.