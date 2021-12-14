Prep Girls Hockey: CEC Knocks Off Duluth, Proctor/Hermantown Shuts Out Hibbing/Chisholm

The Lumberjacks held on to beat the Northern Stars, while the Mirage blanked the Bluejackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – Marina Dostal would score twice as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey would shake off a slow start to get the win over Duluth 2-1 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

In other prep girls hockey action, it was Proctor/Hermantown over Hibbing/Chisholm 5-0 as five different players scored for the Mirage.