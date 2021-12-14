Salvation Army Still Needs Bell Ringers, Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army is hoping for more volunteers as they continue their Red Kettle fundraising drive.

Even with the annual Miner’s Match underway, donations are down 12-percent compared to where they want to be in order to meet their 220-thousand dollar goal.

With 864 hours of open volunteer times available at their 18 kettle locations through Christmas Eve, they know that having a person at every kettle will lead to higher donations.

“The closer you get to the Christmas season, people get more in the spirits,” says Director of Development Cyndi Frick. “But I was running the numbers (Tuesday) morning and even with the match, I think we’re cutting it really close, if we have a really good last couple weeks.”

People can go online to Register to Ring to sign up for bell ringing shifts.

Frick adds donations of toys and food at Bentleyville are up compared to the same time period last year. That will help them provide the ideal Christmas for kids in needs. “At our location specifically here in Duluth we are still low on toys. We want to give at least a minimum of two per child. Otherwise we do go out and buy if we have to, but it sure is nice not to have to dip into reserves for that.”

People can also volunteer to gift wrap at the organization’s booth at Miller Hill Mall. Sign up for this can be done by calling the Salvation Army’s main office at 218-722-7934.