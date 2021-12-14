St. Louis County Board Approves Budget, Funding for Body Cams for Deputies

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board on Tuesday approved its 2022 budget at $463 million.

The board also unanimously voted to pass a resolution approving the purchase of body cameras for its deputies.

The authorization will allow the purchase of 110 body cameras with supporting accessories and equipment.

The cost for the new cameras and equipment will be $790,000 to be paid over five years.

The Sheriff’s Office has experienced an increase in deadly force encounters in recent years and recognizes that body camera video can increase transparency and accountability, help dispel rumors, and also assist with investigations.

Today’s meeting was the final Board meeting of the year. The County Board will next meet on January 4, 2022.

For more information about the draft policy, click here.