Warm Spell Causing Winter Activities to Wait

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Northland continues to experience warmer temperatures, it’s causing a few roadblocks for those who enjoy the winter activities.

Minnesotans find plenty of things to keep them busy through the winter, but with the melting going on, it’s made it a bit difficult to do their favorite things like skiing or snowmobiling.

“You know its Minnesota, sometimes we get a little later season, sometimes it’s snowing at Halloween, so you never know, it’s definitely a little slower start to the year this year, especially with temperatures being close to 50 tomorrow from what I’m hearing,” Tommy Jacobson, Digital Marketing and Internal Sales at RJ’s Sports And Cycle said.

And it’s prevented ski areas from consistently making snow, which has made it hard for some to open.

“We were hoping to open on the 16th which was already post-poned from our projected opening date, things look a little wintery right now, but unfortunately with the temps creeping up to 40 degrees and then rain forecasted for tomorrow, it’s just becoming less and less likely for us to open this weekend,” Sam Luoma, Programs and Operations Manager at Chester Bowl said.

With some rain in the forecast too, it might wear down the already existing base for the ski and snowmobile trails, which adds another challenge in trying to maintain them and get them ready.

“We really need temperatures to be consistently below 20 degrees, usually around 0 degrees is when we make the best snow,” Luoma said.

While ski resorts are able to make snow, the snowmobile trails rely on natural snowfall.

“Usually a foot gives them a good start, as long as they get steady accumulation after they can keep grooming and keep them smooth so hopefully we will get that this year and every one will be happy,” Jacobson said.

Despite the warm spell, Minnesotans are still prepared for the snow ahead, buying all the equipment they need to enjoy the winter.

“Snowmobiles have been insane, the amount of calls coming in is unlike anything I’ve personally seen, demand is still through the roof, people want to get out and play and can’t really blame them,” Jacobson added.

And the ski areas have seen the same, “yeah, it’s been a little crazy there’s been a really good response this year so were looking forward to having a bunch of people out skiing,” Luoma said.

Chester Bowl Ski Area hopes to open in the next few weeks, while RJ’s Sports and Cycle is shifting gears towards their annual boat show at the DECC in February.